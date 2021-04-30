Alton police buy boy a new bike after his was stolen

"These are the things officers do every day but don’t always get shown to the world"

ALTON, Ill. — Officers with the Alton Police Department pitched in to buy a young boy a new bike after his was stolen.

Keyondre Latham’s bike was stolen last week while he was in a Dollar General running an errand for his mom, according to a post on department’s Facebook page. He often helps his family by using his bike to run to the store.

Officer Parker took the boy’s report and told the other officers on his shift about what happened and how Keyondre is a good kid.

On Friday, they bought Keyondre a new bike with a light and bike lock to make sure he can keep helping his family.