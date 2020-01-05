Big Brothers Big Sisters delivering 'extra dose of love' on Mother’s Day

"All of them deserve to enjoy Mother’s Day. I am grateful to everyone who contributed, making this Mother’s Day a day to remember"

ST. LOUIS — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri will be delivering Mother’s Day brunch to the moms of more than 50 Littles.

It’s a part of the organization’s “Be There for Kids’ Sake” campaign. Through the campaign, people can make a donation that will provide essential resources and crucial emotional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mother’s Day brunch packages include a meal from SweetArt for the family, a plant for the table and a Mother’s Day gift. The organization is also partnering with Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters will be nominating moms to receive the special brunch packages.

“We have deep respect for our Little Brothers and Little Sisters’ mothers. They are the ones who call our organization wanting better opportunities for their children,” said Becky Hatter, CEO and Big Sister. “All of them deserve to enjoy Mother’s Day. I am grateful to everyone who contributed, making this Mother’s Day a day to remember.”

