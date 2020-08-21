Birthday parade to be held for 102-year-old St. Louis woman

Happy birthday, Caroline! 🎉

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Caroline Laska turned 102 years old on Friday and to celebrate the milestone, her family is holding a birthday parade for her.

Laska lives in an assisted living center and hasn’t been able to have many visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her great-great niece Leah Crowe said it has been hard on her so she hopes the parade will put a smile on her face.

The parade will be held at 6 p.m. at Lutheran Church of The Atonement located at 1285 North New Florissant Road. The assisted living center is right next door, so Laska will be on the front porch to watch the parade.

After the parade, they will sing “Happy Birthday” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Help me wish my great, great aunt Caroline a Happy Birthday today! 🎈



She was born in 1918 so that makes her 102 years old. The family is having a birthday parade today in Florissant, MO to celebrate. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/oWlrYBySlv — Leah Crowe (@leeahmaria) August 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time the 102-year-old has made headlines.

She’s a longtime St. Louis Blues fan and 5 On Your Side interviewed her when she finally got the chance to touch the Stanley Cup after the Blues’ historic win last year.