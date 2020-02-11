Adorable boy dresses up as Today in St. Louis anchor Rene Knott for Halloween

Banyan – who’s just 7 years old – was a spitting image of Rene, dressed in a suit, button-down shirt, glasses, hat and some cool sneakers

ST. LOUIS — If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then it doesn’t get much better than this for Today in St. Louis anchor Rene Knott.

Over the weekend one of his Facebook friends sent him a video clip of a little boy dressed up for Halloween.

“Today I am dressed up as Rene Knott,” Banyan said in the video, standing on a box with a microphone in his hand.

Banyan – who’s just 7 years old – was a spitting image of Rene, dressed in a suit, button-down shirt, glasses, hat and some cool sneakers.

“We could be twins!” Rene said on Today in St. Louis, adding that the video made his Monday morning.

Rene and the TISL team actually met Banyan last year at a TISL Town get-together with 5 On Your Side viewers.

In the video, Banyan said Rene is his friend.