AKRON, Ohio — There wasn't a dry eye in the room as 19-year-old Matt Driscoll rang the bell at Akron Children's Hospital signaling the end of his chemotherapy treatment.

Driscoll has been receiving chemotherapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for the last 3.5 years, making Jan. 3 a special day for all involved.

"Today was the happiest day of my life,” Driscoll said in a post to the hospital's Facebook page. "This could not have been done without my family, friends, and God.”

In the video, you can see Driscoll break through a banner before walking through a "clap out" tunnel of staff and his loved ones ringing bells, popping poppers and cheering for him.

At the end of the tunnel, Driscoll grabs hold of the bell and rings it so hard the stand slides across the floor.

Signaling a happy end to a 3.5-year journey.

Akron Children's Hospital says that on average their Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders cares for eight newly diagnosed children with cancer each month--making this moment special for them too.

"It’s moments like this that inspire us all. Best wishes to Matt for a healthy, bright future," the hospital wished Driscoll on Facebook.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter