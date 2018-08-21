ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Firefighters in St. Charles are making sure a boy will be safe in his next car ride after putting out a car fire Monday morning.

Firefighters with Central County Fire and Rescue were called to the 2600 block of Muegge Road where a car was on fire. A boy named Xavier and his mother were riding in the car when it caught fire. They made it out OK, but the car was destroyed.

After the fire was out, Captain Dermody and Firefighter Sinovich noticed Xavier's car seat was destroyed, so they headed to Target to buy a new one. The store gave them 40 percent off the car seat, which was paid for by donations to the Central County Community Outreach program.

Xavier and the firefighters posed for a picture, which was posted on Facebook.

Way to go guys!

