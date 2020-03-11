'You get to be someone's hero this week' | CEO's email eases election anxiety for staffers

"Don't let the events of this week rob you of your joy," Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global, wrote to his employees

ST. LOUIS — A CEO’s inspirational email to employees about election anxiety is putting a positive spin on what has been a stressful and contentious election season.

Bert Bean is CEO of Insight Global, a staffing and talent solutions firm. Bean said he was just speaking from his heart when he wrote the email and sent it off to more than 3,500 of his employees nationwide, dozens of whom work right here in St. Louis.



In the email, Bean explains how polarizing the election has been for him and his family. He lives in Georgia, which has become a swing state in 2020.

In his note to staffers Bean says, “Every time my kids turn on the TV, they’re met with a barrage of negative ads from both sides.”

He then wrote, “I’m not going to get sucked into the worry and anxiety of this election anymore,” before listing the reasons we should celebrate on this election day.

In closing Bean shares with his company, "Don’t let the events of this week rob you of your joy. People are counting on you. You get to be someone's hero this week.”

Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey spoke with Bean over Zoom about his motivation behind the email.