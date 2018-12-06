ST. LOUIS — The heat isn't putting the brakes on a bicycle training camp for children with down syndrome. It’s happening at St. Pius High School in Festus. Strider Academy is a free, week-long camp put on by Surdyke Motorsports and the Spirits of St. Louis Legacy.

It’s for kids ages 3-to-7-years-old, and they receive free Strider bikes all while learning how to ride for the first time. Rene and Chris Creed run the camp and were inspired by their sister Sarah. She’s proven people with down syndrome are fully capable of conquering life challenges

“I love kids who are disabilities like I am," said Sarah Surdyke.

"They're tremendous. Bundles of joy. They're always smiling, they're always happy. They never meet a stranger, you know they're awesome," said Chris Creed.

One of the parents at the camp watched as her daughter got on a bike for the first time.

Heather Parmley said, "For them to learn and have a chance to do this with a bike that costs quite a bit of money is awesome,"

The goal is to have all the kids riding by the end of the week. If you're interested in getting involved, you can visit them online.

