A dog left for dead while battling cancer can make your Mother's Day

The Second Chance Ranch has a raffle basket to raise money for medical bills for Gracie.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A retriever recovering from cancer and left for dead, can help you deliver the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Second Chance Ranch STL rescued Gracie the retriever on Easter, after she was found tied to a tree without water or food and a Swiffer wrapped around her bleeding tumors.

Gracie suffers from a type of cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma.

“She was left for dead,” Tracy Rumpf, Second Chance Ranch founder, said. “If you have a dog, first of all they have emotions and feelings. If you are having trouble caring for them, there are people here who will help. Please don’t tie them to a tree and leave them for dead.”

Two surgeries, $5,000 and lots of TLC later, the vet said Gracie has years left to live. Gracie is an active dog that loves other pets and people and needs a forever home.

“She is an amazing dog,” Rumpf said. “She has an amazing will to live. She’s a fighter and we are going to fight with her.”

Nicole Genovese believes there’s a perfect home out there for Gracie.

“It’s like, 'Oh they are too old, nobody wants them’,” Genovese said. “In our community, there are people who want senior dogs, there’s seniors who want senior dogs.”

In an effort to help with Gracie’s bills, Genovese Jewelers donated dog tag necklaces and diamond earrings to a basket to be raffled off.

100% of proceeds will go towards medical bills and Second Chance Ranch, which takes in sick or elderly pets so they can live the last of their days in peace.

The Raffle Baskets Include: Ginger Bay Salon, Cobalt Smoke & Sea, Life Spa, FarmGirl Flowers gift cards. In addition to jewelry from dog tag necklaces and diamond earrings from Genovese Jewelers.