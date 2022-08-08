Dog missing since June rescued from Perry County cave

The dog was carried up 500 feet through a tight, awkward route to the top by Haley and Keene.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — Two men working on a group caving project in Perry County, Missouri facilitated the rescue of a dog who had been stuck in one of the caves.

Rick Haley and Gerry Keene rescued the pup Aug. 6, according to a Facebook post from Haley.

The two men placed the dog into a duffel bag with her head sticking out. The post said the dog "was not in good shape."

The post said the men had to move the dog upward 500 feet through a "very tight, awkward, vertical climb, handing her hand to hand upward to the surface."

The dog and the two men made it to the surface safely, where the dog was claimed by her owner, who said she had been missing since June 9, the post said.

