ST. LOUIS — Several buildings across downtown St. Louis are spreading the love across the St. Louis skyline.

Both the Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel lit up a few of its rooms in the shape of a heart overnight Sunday. 

Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel
KSDK

The Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel was spotted getting in on the trend too.

Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel
@streboR ekiM

The Hyatt Regency St. Louis At the Arch also had "❤️ STL" written in light across the side of its building.

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch
KSDK

During these difficult times, the competing venues all came together to send the same message: We "❤️" you, St. Louis!

