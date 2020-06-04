ST. LOUIS — Several buildings across downtown St. Louis are spreading the love across the St. Louis skyline.

Both the Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel lit up a few of its rooms in the shape of a heart overnight Sunday.

KSDK

The Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel was spotted getting in on the trend too.

@streboR ekiM

The Hyatt Regency St. Louis At the Arch also had "❤️ STL" written in light across the side of its building.

KSDK

During these difficult times, the competing venues all came together to send the same message: We "❤️" you, St. Louis!

More local stories:

RELATED: St. Louis-area first responders come together to thank health care workers

RELATED: Father almost dies from COVID-19, but daughter says he improved after encouraging him through FaceTime

RELATED: The Little Bit Foundation launches virtual storytime to help St. Louis kids

RELATED: 'Thank you for all of your hard work!' | Godfrey second graders write letters of support to health care workers

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Chalk art, bear hunts brighten neighborhoods