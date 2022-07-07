Ellisville girl wins Missouri 'Doodle for Google' competition

Grace now goes on to compete to be one of five national finalists. You can vote for her from July 7 through July 12.

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — A local student named Grace Dai from Crestview Middle School in Ellisville won Google's "Doodle for Google" competition.

The 14th annual Doodle for Google contest was announced in January, asking K-12 students to submit their ideas. Participants from all across the U.S. responded to the prompt "I care for myself by..." through their own unique artwork.

"Our theme this year invites students to share how they take care of their minds, bodies and spirits as they face the opportunities and challenges every new day brings," Selly Sallah wrote in Google's blog post.

Grace was one of 54 student winners from all states and territories in the U.S picked by their panel of judges. The judges included Selena Gomez, Elyse Fox, and Juliana Urtubey.

Grace said that her Doodle theme was “The Life-Cycle of Health” and that “I care for myself by being outdoors, especially with family or my sketchbook. My optimism and mental health soars most when I'm outside, because self-care is like nature; they're both beautiful, intricate systems. Like how a bee pollinates a flower, or how the bird hunts the worm, self-care should be as systematic and natural as life itself.”

To celebrate the achievement, all 54 student winners received hardware and swag from Google. Each hometown of the participants also held celebrations to showcase their artwork.

Doodle 4 Google is now displaying all student winners' artwork on their website. The general public can vote from July 7 through July 12 to determine who will go on to become one of the five national finalists. One of whom will become the national winner of the competition.

The winner will have their artwork on the Google homepage for a day and receive a $30,000 scholarship. The winner's school will also receive a $50,000 technology grant.