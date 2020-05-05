Family thanks Swansea police officers for help in saving man’s life

Police said the 68-year-old man went into cardiac arrest while he was cutting grass

SWANSEA, Ill. — Officers with the Swansea Police Department helped save a man’s life after he went into cardiac arrest last week.

At around 2 p.m. on April 28, police were called to the 4200 block of Biverton Drive for a 68-year-old man who was in cardiac arrest.

Police said he was cutting grass when it happened.

A nearby citizen, Richard Corporon, immediately started chest compressions with the help of Linda Tolar, according to police.

Officer Jason Tutterow arrived within minutes and blocked the scene with his patrol car because the victim was partially in the roadway.

Officer Paul Brault arrived on scene and assisted Tutterow in placing the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Other first responders arrived on the scene including Abbott EMS who took over compressions. The man started breathing again and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He survived the cardiac arrest and was able to go home a week later.

“Without a doubt, it was the immediate chest compressions provided by Corporon, which allowed Officer Tutterow and Brault to deliver a shock from the AED. This combination of critical, time sensitive, events allowed the patient to survive,” the department said on Facebook.

The man’s family made signs thanking officers Tutterow and Brault for their help in saving his life.