FESTUS, Mo. — The Festus Fire Department gave a little girl who is battling cancer a very special day at the fire station.

Adleigh has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and got the chance to be the department’s “honorary chief” on Wednesday, according to a post on Facebook.

PHOTOS: Festus firefighters make girl 'honorary chief'

She ate breakfast with firefighters, took a ride in a fire truck, met officers from the Festus Police Department and got to check out an ambulance.

“It was a pleasure having you on our crew Adleigh!” the Facebook post read.

