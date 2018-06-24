ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida deputy who saved a toddler from a hot car met her for the first time, Wednesday.

Deputy Bill Dunn with the Seminole County, Florida Sheriff's Office met the 3-year-old girl and gave her a stuffed animal, and got a hug from the girl.

Dunn spoke about the incident Thursday, calling it the best day in his nine years of law enforcement.

According to WESH 2 News, Dunn recalled how the three-year-old child was clearly overheated and was going in an out of consciousness when he got to the scene.

WESH 2 News in Orlando reports the 3-year-old had been sitting inside the car that wasn't running with the windows rolled up. Dunn said he immediately called for medical attention.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested 33-year-old Casey Dyan Keller and charged her with child neglect with great bodily harm.

