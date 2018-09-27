FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Good Samaritan is being credited with helping save a woman who was trapped in car that was on fire.

Two cars crashed Wednesday evening near Dunn and Santa Cruz in Florissant Valley. The crash sparked a fire in one of the vehicles and a woman inside couldn’t get out.

That’s when a neighbor nearby came in, just in time.

Aaron Jacobs pulled the woman out of the vehicle and to a grassy area nearby to safety until a Florissant Valley Fire Protection District crew arrived.

“The phrase ‘Good Samaritan’ is often used. Mr. Jacobs was indeed that and more tonight,” the fire district shared on Facebook.

The woman and a man were taken to nearby emergency rooms with injuries. They are both expected to recover.

