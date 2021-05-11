Granite City schools honor fallen officer Tyler Timmins

The district encouraged students to wear blue in honor of Timmins and they also raised money for BackStoppers

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Students in the Granite City school district honored fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins Friday.

The district encouraged students to wear blue in honor of Timmins and they also raised money for BackStoppers. The high school raised $3,000 for the organization, according to a Granite City school district spokesperson.

The district shared a group photo of dozens of students wearing blue along with a photo of young students holding up messages for the fallen officer that said, “Thank you hero" and "Thank you for all that you did saving us."

The district also shared a photo of BackStoppers being presented with a check.

Background of the shooting

On Oct. 26, 36-year-old Timmins was investigating a possible stolen car at a gas station along Illinois Route 111 when a man started shooting at him. Timmins was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he later died.

Scott Hyden, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder and is facing several other charges related to the shooting.

Timmins served as a police officer in Madison County communities for 14 years. Those who knew Timmins said his career as a police officer wasn’t about the gun and badge, it was about serving people.

"He was just one of those kids that everybody loved. A good student. A good kid. Life of the party, made you laugh,” said Butch McGill, who had Timmins as a student when McGill was a middle school principal.

His family also released a statement a few days after his death. They said while many people came to learn of him last week, he was loved and regarded as a hero for years.

“We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us,” they wrote.

A funeral service was held for Timmins on Nov. 2 in Collinsville. During the service, his widow, brother, police chief and others spoke about his courage and commitment to the badge.

“The word hero is defined in the dictionary as a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. For me, the definition of hero was my husband,” Timmins’ widow, Linsey, said.

How to help the Timmins family

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Tyler Timmins Memorial Fund c/o SIUE Credit Union.

A contribution can be sent via Venmo or checks can be sent to:

Tyler Timmins Family Memorial Fund

99 Supporting Services Road

Edwardsville, IL 62026