IRONTON, Mo. — A Missouri veteran is turning 102 years old this month and his family wants you to help celebrate his birthday!

Everett Kitchen is a World War II veteran. He received two bronze medals and a Silver Star for his service.

Those who know him said they can’t believe he’s 101 years old because he gets around so well and is in such good health for his age.

His family and friends are having a celebration for him at the VFW in Leadington on March 28 and they are asking the public to send birthday cards.

His birthday is March 31 and they want his mailbox flooded with cards!

You can mail a birthday card to PFC Everett Kitchen 1590 Highway U Ironton, MO 63650.

