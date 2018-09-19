HILLSBORO, Mo. — "No one fights alone." It was the message from the Hillsboro High School Football Team.

The running back on the freshman team is in the fight of his life. Sal Signorelli was diagnosed with cancer right before school started.

He teared up when 5 On Your Side asked him how much the support from his teammates and friends mean to him. His Hillsboro Hawk football family presented Sal with a banner at the end of the game Monday to show their support for him.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they're dedicating this season to him and all those who tackle childhood cancer.

Sal is going through his another round of chemotherapy at the end of the month. His family says he's doing very well and they hope he can play sports again next spring.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Sal's family with medical expenses. Visit the page to find additional ways to donate.

