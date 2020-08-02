ST. LOUIS — A homeless man was honored Friday for his heroic actions in trying to save a woman’s life.

Last Saturday, Quinton Carter rushed to help Emily Coffey after a car hit her near downtown St. Louis. The driver didn’t stay at the scene and drove off.

While trying to help her, a second car hit both Coffey and Carter. That driver also took off.

Carter suffered severe injuries. Coffey didn’t survive the second collision.

On Friday, Alderman Joe Vaccaro honored Carter for his actions with a resolution.

It read, in part:

“In an attempt to help her, he risked his own life by venturing into traffic, and while helping her he was hit and later hospitalized. Though the media called him a hero, he simply said he was just trying to help someone in need.”

Carter continues to be treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

