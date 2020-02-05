I-70 'cup lady' gives Rene Knott a birthday shout out, pays tribute to class of 2020

Want to smile? Just watch this story. (Also, happy birthday, Rene!)

ST CHARLES, Mo. — It's just a few styrofoam cups on a fence. But sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference.

Eighty-year-old Evelyn Clark has been dressing up her fence along Interstate 70 off Zumbehl Road in St. Charles for some 20 years now.

It's been a little dose of positivity for drivers, who now might need it more than ever.

The 2020 senior classes in the St. Louis area could use some positivity right now, too. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their senior years haven't been at all like they'd planned.

So, Clark sprung into action. She arranged her cups with special shout outs to local high school seniors who won't get the send off they wanted.

But she had another surprise up her sleeve!

After our own Rene Knott featured her in this story on Today In St. Louis Friday morning, Clark arranged her cups to say "Happy Bday Rene Knott" in the fence.

A kind gesture that was not lost on Rene.

"I am so close to tears. The #I70Lady put me on her fence today wishing me a happy birthday. I AM WITHOUT WORDS. #humbled #grateful #blessed," he tweeted.