CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Annie Wilson is no stranger to the Charlotte and Matthews area.

In fact, Wilson has been living in the Charlotte-area for more than 100 years.

"I just love Matthews because I was born there and that was just home so long," Wilson said. "And Charlotte, I've been here so long I just feel like that's home too."

Wilson, born in 1910, was the 9th of 10 children living on a farm in Matthews.

"We had a good time, we didn't know anything about being lonesome or bored," Wilson said. "We just stuck right there and did whatever was to do."

The Wilson family spent their days tending to the farm. Wilson said her daddy always made them work.

"I had to help my mother cook," Wilson said. "I was the last girl to be at home all the other had gone so I was left with my mother and I helped her to cook."

Wilson, who now lives at the Brookdale Carriage Club in Charlotte, N.C., is set to celebrate her 109th birthday on Friday, April 19. Her birthday is actually on Saturday but wanted to have her party on Friday so all of her friends could help celebrate.

"I think I'm 109," Wilson chuckled.

Wilson said her favorite day of the week is Friday because that's when she gets to unwind with a glass of wine.

"That's the only wine I have, is that one little glass of wine on Friday, It's good though," Wilson joked.

Unfortunately, Wilson was not able to give us the secret to living a long life.

"So many people have asked me that and I don't do anything special. I'm just livin'," Wilson said. "Just livin'.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM

CMPD Chief Putney: Only one body camera worked during deadly shooting

Cabarrus County Schools among other districts closed May 1

North Carolina 'born alive' abortion bill wins final passage

Girl suspended for kneeing boy in groin who was in girls' school bathroom

'Dangerous' woman 'infatuated with Columbine shooting' prompts manhunt