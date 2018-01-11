FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant boy had the Halloween of his dreams last night thanks to the help of the Florissant Fire Department.

You might remember our story about 4-year-old Cooper Treacy who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last year, but that didn't stop him from fulfilling a Halloween dream that's been more than a year in the making.

Halloween is a favorite holiday for a lot of kids, but for Cooper Treacy, this one is even more special.

"It's been about a year almost to the day," said Cooper's Dad Chad.

A year to the day Cooper was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

"He didn't really get to enjoy Halloween last year," explained Chad.

This year, Cooper wasn't going to let cancer stop him from missing Halloween again.

"He's so tough, he's very very strong," said his Mother Stephanie.

Throughout his battle, the Florissant Fire Department has stopped by periodically showing their support and even giving Cooper his own uniform.

"His mom was telling us a story this evening that yesterday he saw some of the ambulances driving around and it's gotten to the point where he's already considering us his buddies and his friends, so it's a neat relationship that he gets to call us friends and family," said Florissant Firefighter Andrew Krato.

Now a happier and healthier boy, Cooper can look forward to fitting into an adult firefighter uniform one day.

"We're all hoping and praying it continues on the same way it is and hopefully one day he'll be able to work with us and ride in the truck with us," added Krato.

