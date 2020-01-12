'Share the love' | How a Kirkwood church is helping struggling restaurant workers

Redemption Church said it wants to "bless" those who need help

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A meal can fill the belly.

Sometimes, it can also bring hope and inspiration.

That is the message behind a Kirkwood church's offer to help restaurant workers who have been impacted by shutdowns.

"To use a 2020 word, it's essential to remember those who are struggling as the pandemic continues," said Jenna Jordan, the ministries administrator at Redemption Church. "Jesus served and loved the vulnerable and we are called to do the same in the Church. Jesus fed a crowd of 5,000 people during his ministry. At Redemption, we can't do that right now (that's a lot of tacos!), but we can do something."

This week, Redemption posted a message on its Instagram page, saying it has opened a tab at Mission Taco Joint in Kirkwood and encouraged restaurant workers to have a meal on its tab.

"We know this season has been HARD and the shutdowns have Impacted your families financially," the post said. "While we wish we had the solution, we don't. But we want to bless you."

The tab is at about 20% of its limit, Jordan said. The church encouraged people who see the post to tag restaurant workers and "share the love!"

Jordan said the church members were inspired by a social media post showing a California-based winery that had also opened a tab for restaurant workers.

"Generosity is contagious," Jordan said. "In a culture where people are often encouraged to grab what they can, we want to be people who give what we can. We've been on the receiving end of generosity and it makes us want to be all the more generous. We hope others will be inspired in the same way. We can never match God’s generosity, but we get to mimic what he modeled for us."