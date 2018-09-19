FLORISSANT, Mo. — He may just be the strongest four-year-old on the planet.

Cooper Tracy was diagnosed with stage four cancer almost a year ago. But if you think that's slowing him down — think again.

It's one of the most important calls of the year for Florissant firefighters.

"We're going to wish him a happy birthday and go over and see him right now."

A call to one of their biggest fans' fourth birthday party.

"So how you doing buddy," asked one of the firefighters.

Tracy was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma last year.

"Cooper loves firetrucks."

He's definitely the youngest and probably the toughest member of the Florissant Fire Department.

"Stage four cancer and he was in the hospital for a bunch of treatments and stuff and missed a lot of his Christmas becasue he spent it in the hospital."

Something unimaginable for a four-year-old.

"He is so tough and so strong."

And for his parents, well, let them explain.

"Last year for Halloween he was supposed to be a fireman [but] he was sick and diagnosed two days later with cancer. So, we didn't get to be a fireman last year for Halloween. This is what he's going to be this year for Halloween."

And with the outpouring of support from these Florissant firefighters...

"This uniform means a lot to us."

It means a whole community to the community too, and it's sure to be a Halloween Cooper and his family will never forget.

"This is big on our mind, everybody that's involved in it. You know it's a memory and something that we're not going to forget that we'll always carry with us."

Tracy's family has a GoFundMe page set up in his name. Their $20,000 goal has already been surpassed by over $500.

