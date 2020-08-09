Missouri trooper's 'bear hug' helps young boy feel better

ST. LOUIS — A young boy was feeling sick while traveling with his family over Labor Day weekend. The remedy for his illness? A big ol’ bear hug from a Missouri state trooper.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared the story on social media Monday night.
Corporal Levi Rawson stopped to check on a motorist in distress on Labor Day when he realized it was actually a child who was in distress.
“This little guy was feeling ill as his family traveled and Levi had just what he needed to feel better....A Big Ol’ BEAR HUG!” MSHP Troop D tweeted.
The troop shared dashcam video of the trooper kneeling down to hug the boy.