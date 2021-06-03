New grandmother receives refurbished car from local businesses

The woman’s daughter died just a few weeks after giving birth to a baby boy

ST. LOUIS — A team of local businesses have come together to make one woman’s hardship a little easier to bear.

Maaco Hazelwood, Maaco Kirkwood, and Maaco St. Louis, along with Auto World, Keystone, Sherwin Williams and the Art Institute of St. Louis teamed up to refurbish a vehicle and donate it to a local woman whose daughter recently passed away.

“Our greater St. Louis community has demonstrated incredible resolve during this challenging year, and it is because we all work together to support one another in times of need,” said Marie Colabello, owner, Maaco Hazelwood. “We’re thankful to have such wonderful small business partners in our community, who can help make initiatives like this come to life.”

Maaco Hazelwood completed all body repairs to the car and donated a car seat for the child. Maaco Kirkwood and Maaco St. Louis donated items to help support the newborn including diapers, baby wipes, clothes and more. Auto World completed all the mechanical repairs on the vehicle. Keystone donated parts for the collision repairs on the car. Sherwin Williams donated paint for the vehicle, and the Art Institute of St. Louis donated the vehicle itself.