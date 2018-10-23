PEVELY, Mo. — The only thing James Schanz ever wanted was to be like everyone else. Last Friday, he got that chance.

Under the Friday night lights, the Herculaneum High School Black Cats played their last home game of the season. They lost 52-6. But the crowd had plenty of reason to cheer after the game, all thanks to James.

He hit the field in a number 66 jersey and helmet ready for his moment in the spotlight—and as a part of the team.

He’s not your typical football player. James lives with an undiagnosed condition that’s similar to cerebral palsy. He’s unable to speak and motor skills can be a challenge.

But he had what it takes to move an entire football stadium to tears.

Even though time had run out on the clock, the Herculaneum Black Cats and Charleston Blue Jays stayed on the field for one final play.

“’Route 66’ Jay Schanz in the game,” the announcer said over the loudspeaker.

James stood at the 15-yard line next to the quarterback waiting for the hike. After a quick pass and a little direction for the best route from his QB, James was off to the end zone.

“To the house! Number 66 James Schanz takes it in!”

The crowd went wild.

James spiked the ball and was surrounded by a celebratory mob of teammates.

What you can’t see from the video posted online are the inevitable goosebumps, teary eyes and warm hearts from fans cheering in the stands.

You also can’t see that since that moment, James hasn’t put down his jersey.

His sister Maddi said James’ touchdown—and the kind act from the football team and both schools involved—moved her to tears. Since then, he’s the happiest she’s seen him in a while.

“I know if he would be able to speak he would thank his teammates, the other team and the school for allowing him to have the opportunity to really be a part of the team,” Maddi said. “He appreciates the support and effort to making him feel like one of the boys!”

James is 19 years old and graduated from Herculaneum High School in May, but the school is allowing him to continue taking classes until he’s 21.

“When we’re out at stores and see his classmates they always run up and tell James hi and give him a hug or a high five and it loves it!” she said.

“They treat James like he doesn’t have anything wrong with him.”

Maddi said he lives every day to the fullest, and we might not have seen the last of his sports career.

“We will try having him to be able to participate in sports more as we can tell it makes him so happy,” she said.

But even that one moment in the number 66 jersey was a highlight of his life.

“My family wants to thank the Herculaneum School District, the football coaches and mostly the boys for allowing my little brother to have to opportunity to do something he never thought he would able to,” Maddi said.

“They made Jay’s entire high school experience.”

