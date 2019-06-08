ST. LOUIS — All adoption fees are free for dogs and cats 6 months and older at Stray Rescue this month, thanks to the chicken spot Raising Cane’s!

On Instagram, Stray Rescue said the founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, is a “big-time” animal lover and was in town a few days ago learning about Stray Rescue.

Raising Cane’s heard the shelter was “full to the brim” and decided to cover the adoption fees for dogs and cats 6 months and older for the entire month of August.

Click here to find your new fur baby!