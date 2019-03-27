ST. LOUIS — Trent Davis dreamed of being a firefighter. He loved spending time at the firehouse in his neighborhood and was a familiar face to many of the firefighters who served in his community.

But Trent’s life was cut short earlier this month. A car hit and killed him while he was waiting for a bus in the Central West End.

In his 11 years, he touched a lot of hearts. Dozens of firefighters who got to know him paid their respects at Trent’s funeral.

RELATED: Family and friends remember boy hit and killed by car in Central West End

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Fire Department honored Trent’s memory in the most touching way possible.

They made him an honorary member of force.

The fire department shared a photo online of badge No. 0901, along with his name.

“Rest easy young brother, we’ll take it from here,” the photo is captioned. The post also included a photo of Trent in front of a fire truck, holding a hose and smiling at the camera.

"There's no other job description that he would want to do. He loved being in the firehouse," St. Louis Paramedic Latisha Vaughn said at his funeral.