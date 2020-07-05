These seniors brought the party home.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — With the coronavirus bringing the school year to a screeching halt, things like prom, sports and graduations were shut down for the year.

And that's a huge bummer for the Class of 2020.

One Round Rock teen and her friends decided to make light of a bad situation, taking matters into their own hands by hosting a cul-de-sac prom.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic all things – prom, senior day, senior band trip and, of course, traditional graduation ceremonies – we all canceled," said Cedar Ridge High School Senior Avery Robinson's mom, Carlisha. "Avery was most upset about senior prom though!"

Carlisha said her daughter worked part-time at Smoothie King to pay for her entire prom look – the dress, the accessories, plus the hair and makeup.

PHOTOS: Round Rock teens hold cul-de-sac prom 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"So I could not let her miss out on wearing her beautiful, blush-pink gown and celebrating with her 'band crew,'" said Carlisha. "So I decided to turn our cul-de-sac into a prom experience for Avery and her friends."

The cul-de-sac prom included refreshments, a DJ and a photographer.

"The seniors wore their prom dresses and suits accessorized by mask and honored social distancing practices," said Avery's mom. "They said, as band kids, they totally understand spacing!"

According to Carlisha, Avery and her friends said it was the best prom ever.

The teens also captured their memories with a TikTok video.

tyms20 on TikTok tyms20(@t.mis01) has created a short video on TikTok with music Something New (feat. Ty Dolla $ign).