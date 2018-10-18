ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles artist brings healing to people with breast cancer through her artwork. Maggie Lowe has been painting since she was a teenager. She focused mainly on the Arabian horses she grew up with. It wasn't until a close friend and her sister got sick with cancer that her artwork shifted into something entirely different.

Now, words of inspiration fill the pages of her masterpieces and it’s making an impact.

Lowe said, "I'm not a doctor, I’m not a nurse, but you know you do what you can, and this is what I can do. It was astounding to me how many people are suffering from all these different forms of this same disease."

Since Lowe began her ribbons with words of empowerment, she's received dozens of requests for different colored ribbons to represent the many types of cancer. She's a full-time graphic designer and does this artwork in her free time.

You can find more information on Lowe’s work here.

