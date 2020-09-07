x
‘He not only took care of us, but we won a friend’ | Police officer buys elderly couple new mailbox after theirs was ruined

Cpl. Birdsong went to a hardware store and bought a new mailbox for the couple. He also installed it.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly couple’s mailbox was recently damaged by fireworks in St. Charles County.

The husband and wife didn’t have any tools to repair it, so they waited in the rain to catch their postal carrier who was expected to deliver their medication.

That’s when a police officer from the St. Charles County Police Department stepped in. Cpl. Birdsong went to the couple’s home to investigate the vandalism. After he learned about what happened and that they had to wait in the rain for their medication, Cpl. Birdsong went to a hardware store and bought a new mailbox for the couple. He also installed it.

The St. Charles County Police Department said the couple sent the department a note that read, in part, “In this world with so much anger…goodwill is a choice. He not only took care of us, but we won a friend.”
