ST. LOUIS — The holidays are the season where many of us truly remember what we are thankful for.

For the Brauss family, they are thankful for their health especially for their son William.

This year, William is back on the soccer field playing his favorite sport with his friends.

“I scored seven (goals),” William said when talking about a recent game.

He’s doing typical kid stuff, feeling much better than he was 365 days ago.

“The neck pain was so bad, it was causing him to let it hang some,” his father said.

The pain in his arms and legs were caused by a tumor in his spinal cord.

“To hear the word tumor and your kid is something that you never thought would happen to you,” William’s father said.

The tumor was discovered the day before Thanksgiving last year.

“It can cause weakness, in severe cases paralysis,” Doctor Jennifer Strahle, St. Louis Children’s Hospital said.

Dr. Strahle said it’s an uncommon diagnosis.

“First we identify a safe zone to open the spinal cord to access the tumor,” Dr. Strahle said.

Thankfully she squeezed in the 9-hour surgery a few days after the holiday.

“None of it seems real,” Brauss said.

This year, William and family are thankful for family, friends and strangers who helped when no one asked.

“A lot of people supporting and pushing you,” Brauss said. “We were so exhausted, the first few months emotionally and physically.”

Most importantly, they are thankful for William’s health. After months of recovery, he’s re-learned to walk and is now running again.

“He’s doing (really) well,” Dr. Strahle said.