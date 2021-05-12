‘I’m getting a little bit of me back every day’ | St. Louis woman’s remarkable recovery after suffering brain injury

Two years ago, Lauren Taylor was kicked in the head by a horse and almost died. Now, she's making a remarkable recovery

ST. LOUIS — Lauren Taylor suffered a devastating brain injury on May 12, 2019. It was life threatening, but she survived and now she is making a remarkable recovery.

Big steps are not always measured by the distance. Lauren takes small steps, but she is getting to where she wants to go.

“Lauren is 100% determined,” said DASA trainer Kimi Kemp.

“She got up every day and kept trying to get to the next place,” said Lauren’s mother, Elaine Taylor.

There was a time when Lauren’s ability to get anywhere was in doubt.

“She was in very, very bad shape,” Elaine told 5 On Your Side.

She had a promising equestrian future.

“Very competitive,” her mother said.

But in May of 2019, she was kicked in the head by a horse and almost died.

“She literally had dropped, heart not beating,” Elaine said.

She was hospitalized.

“She had shearing, tearing through every portion of her brain,” Elaine said.

“I was unconscious in a hospital bed for almost three months,” Lauren told 5 On Your Side.

Lauren spent a year away from home in the hospital.

“So many people didn’t think I was going to make it and then if I did make it my quality of life was supposed to be really bad,” said Lauren.

But she had other plans.

“Proving them wrong, it makes me so happy,” she laughed.

The effort to prove people wrong calls for Lauren to put herself through some tough workouts.

“It’s incredible to watch her, her strength and determination,” said Elaine.

She keeps herself focused on pushing ahead.

“Definitely keep myself motivated,” said Lauren.

She does not take it easy.

“Easy things never give good results at the end of the day,” Lauren explained.

The work is paying off. A few months ago, she took her first unassisted steps.

“Just an amazing moment,” described Kemp.

“I was like whoa this is real, this is happening. I only dreamed of this since the accident,” said Lauren.

She is also on horseback again.

“I’m getting a little bit of me back every day,” she said.

She’s taking small steps today that they hope will lead to bigger dreams for tomorrow.

“Can’t wait to see what the next two years brings,” said Elaine.