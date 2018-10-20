Sullivan, MO — Hannah Cox came up with the idea her freshman year -- make each home run mean something more than what gets put up on the scoreboard. 'Homers For Hope,' soon became official, and since has raised thousands of dollars for children in Sullivan, Missouri.

Eagles fans make a pledge to donate a certain amount of money for each homer hit during the season. Last year the team hit 31 home runs that brought in $2,000 to help Chase Hamilton, a local boy battling cancer.

This year the team has hit another 31 home runs so far, this time raising roughly $3,000 for Kasen Halbert, a 5-year-old boy born with a severe form of dwarfism that includes a brittle bone disease.

Watch the story above to learn more about Kasen and Hannah's 'Homers For Hope' program.

If you would like to get involved you are encouraged to contact Heather Cox at coxh93@gmail.com

