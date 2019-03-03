CHARLOTTE, N.C. — **UPDATE: Jason says he has found the dog's (Roxy) owner! The two have been reunited!**

When Jason Gasparik found a lost dog in Charlotte on Friday he knew he had to do everything he could to find the sweet pup's owner.

Gasparik did what most people do when they find a lost dog -- post the photo of the dog to all social media platforms, pages and groups. He shared the photo on his Facebook page as well as a page for missing animals in Charlotte. Sadly, nothing.

This Charlotte man knew someone was missing their brown lab and so he took his search to find the dog's owner one step further. He decided to take the pup to a street corner with a sign that reads: "Do you know this lost dog??"

Jason Gasparik

The photo of Gasparik is now circling all around social media, with many people praising him for going above and beyond for the dog.

Gasparik found the lost pup near Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Trace Ct.

Gasparik said the lab is super sweet and friendly with a purple/pink-ish collar on. He described the dog as a bit chunky with no tag on the collar. The dog has a chip, but is not registered.

