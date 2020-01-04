CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Chesterfield woman is trying to make her neighbors’ days a little bit better.

Ann Dalton has been putting up signs in her windows for people who walk by. She said a lot of kids and people taking a walk pass her home on a daily basis, so she wanted to put up some words of inspiration.

The signs change every day and say things like, “stay positive,” “in this together,” “love your neighborhood from 6 feet away,” “things are going to get better,” and “the sun will come out tomorrow.”

Dalton also said the words help keep her in the right mindset during this tough time.

