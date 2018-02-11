ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is getting a new face next year.

Friday morning, Today in St. Louis anchor Allie Corey announced a long-kept secret during the final segment of the show — she's pregnant! In a video not seen by any of the other Today in St. Louis faces, Corey, her husband, Lucas, and their dog, Diesel, made the conjoined announcement.

"You're probably wondering what the heck we're doing from our couch right now," said Lucas and Allie. "This morning, we are so excited to finally break the news. We're pregnant!"

BEHIND-THE-SCENES | #TISL shows the announcement from in-studio, live on Facebook

Immediately, Rene Knott, Chester Lampkin, and Anthony Slaughter responded in the best way they knew how: "We knew it!" Of course, there were also several rounds of 'congratulations,' as well.

"I have had the hardest time telling these guys about this," said Allie. "Rene, how many times have you asked me to go to lunch in the last three or four months?"

"I think every day," joked Knott.

"I knew if I didn't drink a beer with him, he'd be like, 'What's wrong?'" said Allie. "So, I haven't been avoiding you. There's a reason!"

Corey is four-months pregnant.

Join us in congratulating both Allie and her husband on their pregnancy!

© 2018 KSDK