JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yanira Guzaman wore a bright yellow dress and crown as she stood for the first time and danced with her father at her quinceañera.

The 15-year-old has spina bifida, but during her "Beauty and the Beast" themed party, she was able to stand up and dance thanks to a new power chair and physical therapy.

Wolfson Children's Hospital shared the video of the dance on Facebook, showing the chair help lift Guzaman into a standing position to dance as her family and friends clap. At one point her dad used a handkerchief to wipe away Guzaman's tears.

The hospital said Guzaman "hopes her dance will be symbolic not only for her but for all of those with special needs."

"I just want to change the world!" Guzaman said before the dance.

The hospital said Guzaman found out she was getting the Permobil power chair back in June. With the help of the chair and braces, her doctors say she'll be able to be at eye level with other students when she goes to high school.

The hospital said Guzaman has been homeschooled for the last three years because of medical procedures.

The next big step for Guzaman: becoming a fashion designer who creates clothing for this with special needs.

