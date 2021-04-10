'I feel good!' | Virginia resident turns 110 years old

Viola Brown shared her secret for a long life during a birthday celebration.

BERRYVILLE, Va. — There's a whole lot of love inside Viola Brown's house. She's lived there since 1936. A newspaper clipping tells us it used to be a stable, but on Monday the only horsing around was a birthday celebration for a staple of Berryville, Virginia.

At 110 years old, the honors continue. Miss Viola has met General Colin Powell, she got a letter from Barack and Michelle Obama for her 106th birthday in 2017, and the next year, her ageless face graced the front of a Smucker's jar.

"I feel good," Viola said.

For the big 1-1-0, she got a special birthday song from the Steve Miller Band's John Wooton, as well as a proclamation from the Clarke County Board of supervisors designating October 4 Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown Day.

Of course, we asked her secret to longevity.

"I say the Lord is my strength. And he takes care of me," Viola said.

Vonceil Hill is 79 and Viola's daughter. She graciously shared some of her mom's solid advice.

"Love everyone. Don't start any arguments. Be kind and good. If they need something and you have it, then you help them," Vonceil said.

There are just over 4,300 people who live in Berryville, Virginia, but only one who was born in 1911.

Happy birthday from all of us Miss Viola!

