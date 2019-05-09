WATERLOO, Ill. — The Denny’s in Waterloo is donating 100% of proceeds from all purchases made on Sept. 11 to the family of Illinois State Police trooper Nicholas Hopkins.
Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in East St. Louis on August 23.
He is survived by his wife, 4-year-old twins and baby girl.
Customers are encouraged to make additional donations to the family if they’re able to. Donations can be made by cash, credit card or check.
Denny’s is located at 959 Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo.
