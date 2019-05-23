ST. LOUIS — After nine months in the hospital, an 18-year-old is going home to her new, donated house.

Ya Ya suffers from neuromyelitis optica, an autoimmune disorder that affects the spinal cord, eyes and brain.

It can cause weakness, paralysis and vision loss. She’s suffered from her condition since she was 8 years old.

She had a flare up back in September that caused her to use a wheelchair and she was taken to Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

Even though she’s been healthy for some time now, she didn’t have a home to go back to, according to Ranken Jordan.

Her previous house was not wheelchair accessible and her family didn’t qualify for Habitat for Humanity.

But on Thursday, with the help of different organizations like God’s Shelter of Love, a wheelchair accessible home was donated to her in Decatur, Illinois.