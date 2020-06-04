ST. LOUIS — Sometimes, heroes wear capes.
Sometimes, they also wash windows.
Window washers, dressed as superheroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man, repelled down St. Louis Children's Hospital Monday morning.
They waved to the children, their families, staff members and onlookers.
Later this week, the window-washing superheroes will continue their feats of strength at other buildings, visiting the BJC HealthCare / Washington University School of Medicine campus, according to a news release from the hospital.
Normally, St. Louis Children’s Hospital hosts special guests, like superheroes, princesses and performers, inside the hospital to help brighten patients' days. In this age of social distancing, the special guests were outside.
