Wish granted for Metro East 4-year-old suffering from rare genetic disease

4-year-old Aubrey O'Sullivan has a rare genetic disease known as Reducing Body Myopathy that has left her wheelchair-bound.

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — A little girl facing a one-in-a-million disease has a new reason to smile thanks to Make-A-Wish.

If you take one look at Aubrey O’Sullivan it’s to see the vibrance in her 4-year-old smile.

“Aubrey is a happy, energetic 4-year-old,” said Allison O’Sullivan.

“She is the sassiest, most opinionated 4-year-old I think you could meet,” said Marcus O’Sullivan.

A rare genetic disease known as Reducing Body Myopathy has left Aubrey wheelchair-bound.

“It’s a rapidly progressive muscle deteriorating disease,” said Allison O’Sullivan. “She gets weaker every day. She’s 4, so she doesn’t understand why.”

This holiday season, Aubrey only had one wish.

“Aubrey wished for a lap dog,” said Allison O’Sullivan. “She wanted to have a companion that would sit with her while she’s in her wheelchair and cuddle her when she goes to bed.”

Make-A-Wish was all too happy to help deliver her new four-legged friend.

“It’s a very awesome feeling when you see the smiles and you see the joy,” said Make-A-Wish volunteer Chad Baker.

However, Aubrey’s parents still have a wish of their own.

“I wish that we could find a cure,” said Allison O’Sullivan.

Through the Aubrey O’Sullivan Foundation, they’re working to raise awareness about the rare disease.

“The goal is to make sure that not only is everybody aware of it, but to start making progress towards a cure that really hasn’t been looked into yet,” said Marcus O’Sullivan.

“I wish that she can remain her happy sweet self, and still find enjoyment in life, given all that she’s had to lose,” said Allison O’Sullivan.

“I hope that pays off,” said Marcus O’Sullivan. “That’s my ultimate wish because I want to watch her grow up.”

Helping Hounds is donating training services and PetsMart is donating a number of devices to help Aubrey better interact with her puppy.