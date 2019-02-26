We now know that fire is faster. That newer homes and furniture burn much more quickly than they used to.

You’ve also heard over and over again that you need working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, but there’s one thing, one piece of advice you might not know. And it could be the one thing that saves your life if you can’t get out of your home.

First, when it comes to a house fire, the thing you should worry about most is the smoke. It's not the flames that kill people, it's the smoke.

One great piece of advice is to sleep with your bedroom door closed. That simple act of closing your door reduces the amount of carbon monoxide, reduces the heat in the room, and obviously reduces the toxic smoke.

Just having that sealed area, it stops airflow essentially, and that buys you more time for your local fire department to get there and render aid. If you're in your bedroom at night, and you're trapped, turn the light on, because that will be a signal to firefighters to check that room.

Working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and a good family plan are all key. But, add sleeping with your door closed to your fire safety checklist. It’s just one more thing that could be the difference between life and death.