TENNESSEE, USA — HGTV is looking for towns that could need a little makeover for their new show ‘Home Town Makeover,’ set to premiere next year.

In the new show, Ben and Erin Napier hosts of HGTV’s ‘Home Town,’ will be putting their renovation skills to the test to revitalize an entire town.

HGTV is calling for small towns with a population of 40,000 or less. They want towns that have homes with great architecture and a main street that could use some revitalization.

Morgan County Tourism Alliance and downtown Wartburg are on board. The town said it wants to make over Tanner's Store.

Morgan County Tourism Alliance

Tellico Plains is also hoping to win. The video claims the Cherohala Skyway, which was created in 1996, detoured traffic from its businesses and downtown area and the small town, full of history, has been overlooked.

If you want to nominate your town, you can go to HGTVHomeTownTakeover.com and submit why you think your town is deserving of a makeover. The deadline is Feb. 4, 2020.