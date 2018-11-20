FLORISSANT, Mo. — If you don’t believe in Santa’s elves, the volunteers at Trinity Church in Florissant might change your mind.

They are collecting and sorting brand new toys for an Affordable Christmas store. Laurie Tenshler is one of those volunteers.

“It gives me a warm feeling in my heart to help the community,” she said.

Tenshler also knows how it feels to need a little extra help. For the last few years, she has turned to the Affordable Christmas store for her kids’ gifts.

“It kind of got to the point where I had to pay the electric bill or buy Christmas gifts,” she said.

Tenshler is a single mom, and she lost her nursing job to take care of her son, who is sick. She said the Affordable Christmas store allowed her to choose toys her children enjoyed on Christmas morning.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Tenshler said.

The non-profit Empower North County will set up the store at Trinity on December 1. The toys are donated, and shoppers are asked to pay 10 percent of a toy’s value.

“It wasn't just a stranger handing them a bag of toys,” said Melissa Fitzgerald, with Empower North County. “It’s more of an empowering experience.”

Affordable Christmas is in need of donations. Last year, the organization helped 350 children, whose families were referred by local school districts. This year, the goal is to help 400 children.

To help, call 314-838-8820, e-mail empowernorthcounty@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

