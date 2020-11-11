Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade goes virtual

"We hope you and your family will join us as we celebrate the very best of the St. Louis region and help ring in the holiday season"

ST. LOUIS — Although the Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be held in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will go on.

An hour-long telecast will air on Channel 4 at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The virtual event will shine a light on regional attractions and important charitable efforts and will feature traditional parade entertainment.

“It’s our desire to help keep all of our patrons, volunteers, and their families safe and happy as we face unprecedented challenges which prevent us from convening in person on Market Street on Thanksgiving Day, as we have for almost 40 years,” said CISL Board Chairman Jeffrey Wright.

"We hope you and your family will join us as we celebrate the very best of the St. Louis region and help ring in the holiday season," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation.

A modified Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights will debut at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. The holiday light projection show is free and will run through the holiday season on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-9 p.m.

The light show will include a salute segment to St. Louis’ essential and frontline workers.