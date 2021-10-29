What do blue buckets and teal pumpkins on Halloween mean?

Here are a few things you can do to help make the spooky holiday fun for everyone

ST. LOUIS — Little ghouls and goblins are ready for the most wonderful time of October: Halloween trick-or-treating. It's a night full of costumes, candy and of course, telling jokes. But for some trick-or-treaters, it can be a little harder to take part in the spooky tradition.

You might notice some kids carrying around a blue bucket or houses with teal pumpkins out front. So what does that mean?

If a house has a teal pumpkin outside or even a picture of one in the window it often means they offer non-candy treats like little toys or trinkets. It's part of an initiative called The Teal Pumpkin Project that started in 2012.

"It's a way for people who are handing out candy to let kids with food allergies know that they have food allergy safe treats or basically non-food treats for those kids with food allergies," said Dr. Trina Blythe, a BJC Medical Group pediatrician at Way to Grow Pediatrics.

According to foodallergy.org, 1 in 13 kids has food allergies.

Here are some ideas for non-food treats from foodallergy.org you can hand out during Halloween:

Glow sticks, bracelets or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

Mini slinkies

Whistles, kazoos or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Coins

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

If you want to find a house near you that's part of the Teal Pumpkin Project there's an interactive map for that on foodallergy.org's website. You can put in your address or ZIP code to see the participating houses closest to you. If you want to participate, you can add also your location to the map. To see that map, click here. The website also offers printable signs that you can put in your window on Halloween night. For those, click here.

You might also see a child carrying a blue bucket to collect their treats in. That could mean the child might be non-verbal or is on the autism spectrum.

If you're handing out candy, experts say consider these tips to help kids of all abilities have a fun and safe Halloween:

Avoid putting flashing lights or loud music outside your house

Offer items other than candy for those with food allergies

Be patient with trick-or-treaters of all ages